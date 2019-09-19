‘Counting On’ Star Joy-Anna Duggar Welcomes Husband Austin Home With Kiss After Hurricane Relief

Joy-Anna Duggar was happy to have her husband Austin Forsyth home from his hurricane relief mission, as she revealed on Instagram this weekend. The Counting On star posted a pair of photos featuring herself welcoming Forsyth home after his trip to the Bahamas. Forsyth was there to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

“He’s HOME!” Duggar wrote with two loving emojis on Instagram this weekend. “Keep praying for [medic corps] and some of my family as they are still working down in Bahamas!”

The photos showed Duggar with her arms around Forsyth’s shoulders, and his around her waist. The two stood in their living room grinning at each other, then kissing to mark the occasion of his return on Sunday.

Forsyth spent about a week in the Bahamas, along with John David Duggar, Jana Duggar and some of their younger brothers. As the family revealed last week, they flew down to the Caribbean to help in any way they could to restore the islands after the devastating hurricane swept through the area.

“They will assist [the] islands with rescue, medical care and delivery of water and other supplies,” they explained.

The Duggars were even accompanied by Nathan and Lawson Bates of Bringing Up Bates, who also helped. Once they were in the islands, the reality stars posted very few updates. One of them came from Jana on Saturday, just before the team returned.

“Some of my brothers and I have been serving in the Bahamas with a response team from [medic corps] this week,” she wrote. “The devastation here is unthinkable, but it is hopeful to see reuniting and rebuilding already beginning to take place.”

Fans were in awe of Forsyth and the Duggars for stepping up in this time of crisis. Commenters on Duggar’s post praised Forsyth for his generosity, and gave thanks for his safe return.

“Thank you Austin for all you did! God bless,” one fan wrote.

“He’s HOME!! Oh thank the Lord! I don’t know why but I’ve been so worried about them!!” added another.

Forsyth was apparently working through MEDIC Corps, or the Medical Evacuation Disaster Intervention Corps. The non-profit organization takes volunteers to places in need to offer whatever skills they have — usually including EMR, EMT and paramedic treatment or firefighting, search and rescue services.

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian currently stands at 46, but the storm is not technically finished yet. It continues to impact parts of eastern Canada, where it is expected to dissipate soon.