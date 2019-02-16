‘Counting On’ Star Josiah Duggar Posts Cryptic Message After Miscarriage Reveal

Counting On star Josiah Duggar shared an emotional Valentine’s Day message to his wife Lauren in the first post on their Instagram page since opening up about their miscarriage.

“Happy Valentine’s Day baby,” Josiah wrote along side a photo from their wedding. “I wish I was better at expressing how much you mean to me. I don’t deserve you, you are the world to me. I cannot imagine life without you. I feel so honored to be your husband. Thank you for choosing me! I love you!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This was the first message to appear on their Instagram page since the couple shared a statement about Lauren’s miscarriage on Monday. The couple first shared the sad news in a clip from the upcoming Counting On season.

“Many of y’all don’t know this, but a couple of months ago we found out we were expecting, however, soon after we miscarried,” the couple wrote. “At first, we kind of wanted to just stay quiet about the news, but knew that since everyone is anticipating for us to announce that were having a baby, we felt like it was time that we told everyone that our first and only baby is in heaven. It is hard to hear when people asks us if we are expecting, when we only recently lost our baby. You can imagine it was devastating to the both of us.”

The two said they were looking forward to experiencing the joys of becoming parents for the first time, but it was all “shattered. Gone. Right before [their] eyes.”

“Even though our sweet child is no longer with us, it is such a comfort to know that one day we will get to see our baby in Heaven,” the young couple wrote. “To the ones who have gone through this, I know your pain. It’s real and terrible. I just want you to know you don’t have to suffer in pain alone. It is not your fault. We greatly appreciate your prayers as we go through this hard time!”

Josiah and Lauren started courting in January 2018 and married in June 2018. Rumors they were expecting started to come out last fall, but they never publicly confirmed they were expecting until TLC released a clip from a future Counting On episode.

“Lauren and I were actually preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding over the weekend. She started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things,” Josiah explained in the clip. “Ms. Swanson was there to help her out. I didn’t really know what was going on.”

“I wasn’t feeling well — I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t,” Lauren added. “I was thinking I had something with gluten in it. “It was late at night and I went to the restroom, and right there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

Lauren suffered the miscarriage in October, just weeks after they learned she was pregnant.

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.