Joe and Kendra Duggar Share Sweet Message From Honeymoon

Counting On newlyweds Joseph and Kendra Duggar are loving life as husband and wife, the couple gushed in a brief message they shared from their honeymoon in Greece this week.

In a video for TLC posted on the Duggar family website, Joe and Kendra are beaming as they talk about their short time as a married couple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are so excited to be newlyweds now,” Joe says, describing their Grecian honeymoon as “just having a great time together.”

Kendra said she’s looking forward to exploring the Greek culture during their stay in the country, as well as activities such as paddleboarding, parasailing and sandal-making.

“The one thing we’ll probably never forget about this trip is being together in another country and just getting to experience all these new things,” she said.

Joe, 22, and Kendra, 19, tied the knot on Sept. 8 at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

The wedding came following a brief engagement, after Joe proposed to Kendra during the May wedding of his sister Joy-Anna.

Joe is the seventh Duggar child to be married on the show.

Signing off before what’s sure to be another day of honeymoon fun, Joe thanked the fans of Counting On for their support and love.

“Y’all mean a lot to us,” he said.