‘Counting On’ Star Jill Duggar Encourages Women to Divorce Abusive Husbands

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is encouraging women to leave their abusive husbands. The message, a break from her family’s views, was shared by the Counting On star after she learned that a close friend had just gotten out of a life-threatening domestic abuse relationship. Taking to her Instagram Story, Dillard shared a series of messages for women in such relationships, including statistics and resources for those who may need help.

“A friend of mine recently shared on social media her story as a victim of abuse,” she wrote on Aug. 8, according to Patheos. “Thankfully, she made it out of the harmful relationship alive.”

“Did you know? 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner,” she continued. “This includes a range of behaviors (e.g., slapping, shoving, pushing) and in some cases might not be considered ‘domestic violence.’”

Dillard, who shares sons, Israel David Dillard and Samuel Scott Dillard with husband Derick Dillard, went on to share a questionnaire titled “Is your partner a sociopath?”

“Don’t turn a blind eye! Support those who need help around you!” she continued, sharing a verse from Proverbs that reads “Rescue those who are being taken away to death; hold back those who are stumbling to the slaughter. If you say, ‘Behold, we did not know this,’ does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who keeps over your soul know it, and will he not repay man?”

In the subsequent post, the former Counting On star wrote that “leaving an abuser is the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence.”

Dillard also shared an article titled “Why Do Victims Stay?” from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“Religious or cultural beliefs and practices may not support divorce or may dictate outdated gender roles and keep the victim trapped in the relationship,” the article reads in part.

Duggar also shared several statistics from NCADV as well as phone numbers for victims of abuse to call.

Although Dillard had clearly stated at the start of her Instagram Story that the message was prompted in response to a friend’s connection to domestic violence, fans on Reddit speculated that posts were actually “a cry for help” and that Dillard was in fact the one suffering from domestic violence.

“I don’t know if it’s a cry for help or her attempt at a PSA. Or meant for someone she knows who needs help. But it’s an odd posting for Jill,” one person wrote.

“Just from what I see on Instagram is seems like she could check a few of these things off for her own relationship,” another added.

The messages have since disappeared from Dillard’s Instagram Story and she has not responded to the speculation that she was speaking of her own relationship.