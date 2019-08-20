‘Counting On’: Jill Duggar Courts Controversy Again Promoting Book of Sexy Bedroom Games on Social Media

Jill Duggar has shown that she is comfortable sharing the intimate parts of her life. While it might seem that the Counting On family is laced up tighter than a Victorian corset, Jill and husband Derick Dillard are showing a few wild elements from their personal life to fans.

As PEOPLE points out, Duggar has once again shared a piece of her intimate activities in the form of promoting a new book of bedroom games and sexy activities to do with your significant other. The reality wife shared a series of promotional posts on her Instagram page Monday, highlighting a book titled A Year of Sexy Dates from the company Dating Divas.

Duggar has a partnership with the company according to PEOPLE and is doing her best to sell the guide by highlighting the “12 different bedroom games and sexy activities” you can do with your lover and sizzle your sex life each month of the year.

These ideas include a sexy spin on Yahtzee called “Hotzee,” “Positions dice,” “Spicy Pictionary,” “Strip Never Have I Ever” and a sexy scavenger hunt around the house according to PEOPLE.

She noted that she was thrilled when she got her copy in the mail, showing off the book cover. One can assume that the reality star did put the book to use before selling it, especially given her past revelations on the Kama Sutra and bedroom frolicking.

Back in June, Duggar wrote a blog post on the Dillard Family site according to PEOPLE, giving some tips on having a healthy marriage. This includes having lots of sex.

“You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start),” Duggar wrote in the post. “When you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate,” she explained. “Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!”

Duggar also made some suggestions about lingerie to spice up the intimacy and would give fans a look inside the bedroom a few weeks later according to PEOPLE. This includes plenty of oils, candles, a plate of Skittles, the Kama Sutra and a game scorecard.

“Bible open in the background, Kama Sutra and massage oil in the foreground,” one critic pointed out at the time. “Just weird.”

“Kama sutra. wonder what JB thinks about that,” another wrote in reference to her father, Jim Bob. “More power to ya. Enjoy.”

The reality star ended up editing the controversial post after the backlash and added that they aren’t actually recommending the Kama Sutra.

“Note: We are not recommending the Kama Sutra,” the Counting On star wrote on Instagram. “We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical.”