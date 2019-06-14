‘Counting On’: Grandma Mary Duggar’s Daughter Found Body After Accidental Drowning Death

Counting On star Grandma Mary Duggar was found dead by her daughter Deanna in a swimming pool, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Duggar, 78, was found dead on Sunday, June 9, from an accidental drowning in a swimming pool, Washington County, Arkansas Coroner Roger W. Morris told PEOPLE Magazine. Morris said Duggar’s daughter found her.

“Duggar slipped and fell into the pool and drowned,” Morris explained to the magazine. “Her daughter Deanna discovered her body and alerted authorities, who pronounced her dead at the scene.”

On Wednesday, Radar Online reported that someone called 911 Sunday to report a “possible drowning” at Duggar’s home.

“Call came in of a possible drowning at [address redacted]..that’s [address redacted]. Big house in the back … older woman, 14 echo — unconscious. Medics are responding,” the dispatcher said in a call obtained by Radar.

Hours after Duggar’s death, her family shared the sad news on their Facebook page.

“We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019. Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death,” the family said.

“Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins,” the statement continued. “It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven.”

Duggar is survived by daughter Deanna and son Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Before Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar became reality TV stars, Duggar was a real estate broker who ran Good Neighbor Reality. She went on to appear on both 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On.

“We deeply appreciate your prayers for our family and all who loved Mary during this time,” the Duggar family statement read.

Since Duggar’s death was announced, many of her grandchildren have taken to social media to share their memories of her, along with heartbreaking photos.

“My heart breaks. My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many,” Jill (Duggar) Dillard wrote, alongside a black and white photo of Duggar with her children. “She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! We miss you so much!!”