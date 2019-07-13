‘Counting On’ Fans Share Hope That Jinger Duggar Gets Her Own Show After Move to LA

Now that Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy Vuolo have broken out on their own in Los Angeles, fans of the Counting On couple are hoping that TLC gives the couple their own spin-off. Dozens of fans agreed that TLC should send cameras to the West Coast to see how the young couple is doing with their 1-year-old daughter, Felicity.

On Friday, Jinger shared a post of Vuolo playing with Felicity at The American at Brand shopping district in Glendale, California. The post has more than 58,000 likes.

“I wish TLC would give you guys your own show,” one fan wrote, adding a heart emoji. It is the most-liked comment as of this writing, with 42 likes.

Other fans congratulated the young couple on living their best lives in Los Angeles.

“You guys are going some great places in LA. Love seeing where you choose to visit. Maybe I’ll see you around one of these days,” one fan wrote.

“Isn’t Southern California great!!” another wrote.

“She’s adorable Jinger,” one fan wrote of Felicity. “Love seeing [God’s] blessings in your life. It’s definitely been a testimony to me!”

“One of my favorite places. Go to The Grove and Third Street Promenade too, although they’re way more crowded. Lots to do in LA!” another suggested.

In March, Jinger and Vuolo announced plans to move from Laredo, Texas to Los Angeles so Vuolo can attend Grace Community Church for graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary.

“In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo. Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” the couple said in a statement.

The couple continued, “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

Since moving to California, fans have enjoyed the Vuolos sharing their adventures on Instagram, far from the rest of the Duggar family. There was speculation among fans about tension between Jinger and her parents, but that was put to bed on May 6 when Jinger shared a photo with mother Michelle Duggar before their move to Los Angeles.

“It has been so wonderful having my beautiful mother in town! She is one amazing woman and my hero. I am so blessed to call her mom,” Jinger wrote.

Jinger also visited her family after her grandmother Mary Duggar died in June.

“I am so glad that we are able to be with family during this difficult time,” she wrote on June 14, alongside photos of parents Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar holding Felicity.