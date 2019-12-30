‘Counting On’ Fans Are Divided After Jill Duggar’s Husband Derick Dillard Reveals They Aren’t Allowed at Family Homestead

Counting On fans were shocked this weekend when they learned taht Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are “not allowed” at the family home. Dillard let slip that he and his wife are not welcome at his in-laws’ house on Instagram this week, and fans are still scratching their heads. As the conversation continues online, many are coming up with their own theories and interpretations.

Dillard posted an album of Christmas photos on Instagram earlier this week, and fans are just beginning to notice his banter with commenters. In response to one fan, he confirmed an odd rule for the Duggar offspring.

“We’re not allowed in the house when [Jim Bob] isn’t there,” Dillard wrote told fans. “Jill even has to ask [Jim Bob’s] permission to go over to the house to help her sister when she was in labor because her sister wanted help, but Jill couldn’t provide assistance until we got it cleared from JB.”

“We were made to believe we didn’t have a choice and that we’d be sued if we refused,” Dillard continued later. “However, once we became more enlightened, we realized that we could easily defend ourselves in against a lawsuit from the family/TLC.”

Dillard assured fans that all of this came with “no hard feelings,” but fans still aren’t convinced. In Facebook comments on the news story, many thought the Duggars had spent enough time dominating reality TV.

“Wow… and TLC keeps the episodes coming, That whole family none of them should be still on TV,” one person wrote.

“Why are they even on TV? All any of them do is just have more and more kids,” observed another.

Some fans even suggested that this hinted at another scandal the Duggar parents were trying to hide under the rug, writing: “Well that didn’t say diddly about why they’re not allowed at the Duggar’s house. Let’s hear the truth about this perfect (????) family.”

Some more forgiving fans turned their ire on Duggar patriarch Jim Bob exclusively, calling for some of the kids to get their own spinoffs without his influence. They suggested that Jim Bob and Michelle have already exhausted their good will with viewers, between the child molestation scandal of their oldest son, Josh and other odd quirks behind the scenes.

“This family is full of nothing but secrets and very controlling parents. Nothing seems right about these people,” one fan commented.