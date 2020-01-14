‘Counting On’ Fans Congratulate Joe and Kendra Duggar Following the Birth of Their Daughter

✖

Fans are sending their congratulations to Counting On stars Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar and husband Joe Duggar after the announcement that they welcomed their second child together. The couple, who wed in 2017, announced Monday that their daughter Addison Renee had arrived on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 5:33 a.m. The little one joins older brother Garrett, whom the couple had welcomed in June of 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph and Kendra Duggar (@littleduggarfamily) on Nov 4, 2019 at 1:04pm PST

After news of the newest member of the every-growing Duggar family broke and after the couple shared Addison's first photo to Instagram, fans flooded them with congratulations.

"Yay! She's such a doll! Congrats guys!" Jill (Duggar) Dillard wrote.

"Addison is so beautiful! Congratulations," Anna Duggar, currently pregnant with her sixth chil, added.

"Love her name," wrote one fan, adding that "she is a little princess for sure."

"Congrats! She is so beautiful. And I love her name," wrote a second.

"What a beautiful baby girl! Strong work, Momma!" commented a third.

The TLC personalities admitted during the course of their first pregnancy that the excitement surrounding the arrival of baby Garrett had made them consider the possibility of expanding their family even further.

"We would love to have more kids if the Lord blesses us," they told Us Weekly. "As many as He wants to give us, we'll be happy to take them."

In the months following Garrett's birth, pregnancy talk had swirled among fans, reaching a fever pitch in March when they began to suspect that the couple was expecting. The rumor mill had begun to swirl after Counting On fans noticed that a Pinterest account believed to belong to the TLC star began pinning baby announcement ideas.

Shortly after, on April 11, the couple officially announced that their family of three would be expanding to a family of four.

"We are ready to double the fun at our house!" they revealed at the time. "Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!"

Duggar, who had been pregnant alongside her mother, Christine Caldwell, during her first pregnancy, did not have to go her second pregnancy alone, as a number of other Duggar women were and currently are pregnant.