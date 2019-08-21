‘Counting On’ Couple John David and Abbie Duggar Reveal Sex of Unborn Baby

John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett), announced Tuesday that they’re expecting a baby girl. The couple took to their joint Instagram account and shared a photo of the two of them kissing beneath a shower of pink confetti and flower petals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John and Abbie (@johnandabbie) on Aug 20, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce…ITS A GIRL!!!” they captioned the photo, along with two smiling emojis and a pink heart emoji.

Earlier in the day, fans guessed that the baby was a girl when the couple shared a post teasing the sex of the baby. “Boy or girl, what’s your guess??” they captioned the photo. Fans immediately notice the lawn full of pink confetti in the background of one photo, figuring that the big reveal had already gone down when the teaser post was shared.

“All the grass has pink stuff all over it so I’m assuming a girl,” one fan wrote, adding a laughing emoji. Another added, ” Its a girl I can see the pink in the back of the first pic [sic],” while a third commented, “Obviously a girl judging by the pink confetti in the background.”

The TLC couple, who tied the knot last November in Abbie’s hometown of Ada, Oklahoma, announced earlier this month after weeks of fan speculation that they were expecting their first child together.

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise.”

“We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!” they added.

John David and Abbie aren’t the only ones in their family who are pregnant with a bundle of joy. Also expecting are Kendra and Joseph Duggar, Lauren and Josiah Duggar, Anna and Josh Duggar, as well as cousin Amy Duggar and her husband, Dillon King.

Pregnancy rumors first started swirling after Grandma Mary Duggar’s passing in June when Jesse (Duggar) Seewald alluded to her grandmother being excited “about the many new great-grandbabies due this coming fall and winter.” At the time, all of the pregnant Duggar women were expected to give birth in the fall. That “winter” quote was followed by two months of social media silence from John David and Abbie, with some fans assuming the lack of posts was an attempt to hide a baby bump.

When they finally did return to Instagram in July, the photo from their trip to Oshkosh, Wisconsin showed John David standing behind Abbie with both of their hands over her belly, similar to a pregnancy announcement photo.