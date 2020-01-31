‘Counting On’ Amy Duggar Shows off Post-Pregnancy Body 4 Months After Giving Birth

Amy Duggar is celebrating her post-pregnancy body and urging other mamas to do the same! The Counting On cousin gave an unfiltered look at new mom life four months after welcoming son Daxton Ryan with husband Dillon King on Oct. 9, posing in a black sports bra and no makeup as she sent a message to her fellow mothers.

“My body is not magazine perfect, but this is me. When I look in the mirror I see a MOM. And there is no greater honor, love or blessing!” she wrote. “To all the mama’s out there struggling to except their new figure just remember every scar, tummy pooch, and stretch mark and flabbiness you have now has created life! Be proud of that! Your body is powerful and made you a mother! Forget society’s standards on what is beautiful! You’re a bad *ss, be patient with your progress and love yourself.”

The message clearly resonated with other mothers.

“Thank you for being so real and raw!!” one person wrote. “I’ve had two kids one is 6 and the other 5 in a couple months, now I’m pregnant with a baby boy due in May! I started this pregnancy ‘overweight’ per the BMI calculator but I could careless because I love myself and I love the children that gave me this body!”

Another added, “This is the most real post ever! It’s absolutely beautiful!”

Duggar and Dillon first announced they were expecting in April, later revealing in June that they were having a boy.

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait.”

While Duggar hasn’t shied away from giving fans an up-close look at her life, she does have her limits. Although many of her cousins live out their lives in front of the cameras on the TLC reality series Counting On, she confirmed before giving birth that she has no intentions of stepping in front of the camera with her son, telling fans that “no cameras need to see all of that” when responding to the question of whether or not there will be a birth special.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv