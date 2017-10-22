Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson Cozy up in Sexy Halloween Costumes After ‘BIP’ Scandal

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson are fueling rumors of a post-Bachelor in Paradise romance yet again, snuggling up in sexy costumes at a high-profile Halloween party this weekend.

Fembot – Biker Boy take Halloween 🎃 A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

The two attended Maxim Magazine’s 2017 Halloween Party together, Olympios dressed as a fembot in a sexy silver two-piece with sheer pink cover-up and Jackson dressed as a biker in a leather vest and black skinny jeans.

The two have been seen showing PDA several times in public since a sexual misconduct scandal on the set of Bachelor in Paradise made them household names this summer, but insist they’re not in a romantic relationship.

“We’re extremely close. We talk, like, every day. We hang out. We do things that friends do,” Jackson told Us Weekly at the Halloween party. He also called Olympios “the most drop dead gorgeous girl in the world.”

Olympios also stuck to the “just friends” script when talking to the magazine.

“We’re really good friends and just hang out a lot and I’m super happy to be here with him tonight,” she said. “It’s really good that we could just be friends and have no worries about any drama or anything like that.”

The two are definitely having fun keeping fans guessing about the nature of their relationship, however. When asked whether he and Olympios had kissed since Bachelor in Paradise, Jackson responded, “I don’t kiss and tell.”

Jackson and Olympios both appeared on set for the most recent season of the ABC reality show in June, but did not finish out the season after a producer filed a sexual misconduct complaint after the pair hooked up in the Paradise pool.

Rumors flew for weeks that both Jackson and Olympios have called incredibly hurtful until an independent investigation determined that there was no wrongdoing on set.

Olympios later told Good Morning America that she didn’t remember the incident because she unintentionally blacked out from a combination of alcohol and medication.