‘Bachelor’ Alum Corinne Olympios Suggests Colton Underwood Is Lying: ‘I Just Don’t Buy It’

The upcoming season of The Bachelor is set to star Colton Underwood, who first arrived in Bachelor Nation on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette this year where he revealed that he is a virgin.

While the former NFL player has spoken about that aspect of his life multiple times on the show and in interviews, former Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios doesn’t exactly believe him.

“I just have some insincere feelings I get from him,” Olympios explained during a radio interview on the Domenick Nati Show on Tuesday. “So, we’ll see how that pans out. I do think that [his virginity] was a lie. I don’t know why, but I just don’t buy it.”

The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant revealed that her pick for The Bachelor would have been Kufrin’s runner-up, Blake Horstmann.

“I liked Blake a lot. I totally thought it should have been Blake,” she insisted. “But, you know, I think Colton was a crowd favorite and that’s really what they’re interested in.”

Despite her reservations about Underwood, Olympios did offer the future Bachelor some advice.

“Don’t let the fame get to your head,” she shared. “I don’t like guys that get cocky after that.”

Olympios’ thoughts seem to echo those of fellow Bachelor Nation member Dean Unglert, who recently expressed his own doubts about Underwood’s selection as The Bachelor.

“I love Colton, don’t get me wrong — but [he’s] not my Bachelor,” Unglert recently told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s a very nice person… He’s well-intentioned. He is beautiful. I just think it’s going to be a dumpster fire.”

“You know, he’s a little young. He’s younger than me,” Unglert added of the 26-year-old. “He might be more advanced in his life than I am, but I don’t necessarily see him marrying the woman that he chooses … for a plethora of reasons. One, I don’t think he knows exactly what he wants.”

Underwood recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the pair discusses how his virginity might play a role in The Bachelor‘s infamous fantasy suites.

While the athlete revealed that he is open to the possibility of having sex, he also noted that there are plenty of other options as well.

“You could do more in the fantasy suites than just have sex,” he said. “I mean, we could play board games, we could hang out.”

Underwood’s season of The Bachelor has begun filming and will premiere in January 2019 on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris