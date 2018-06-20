‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Summer Premiere Date Announced



Mark your calendars, because Bachelor Nation is going back to Paradise! Bachelor in Paradise is premiering Tuesday, August 7, ABC announced Wednesday.

During the show’s fifth season, former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will flirt and mingle on the beaches of Mexico as they try to find a love connection they weren’t able to forge during their first time on reality television.

After its premiere episode, Bachelor in Paradise will continue to air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Confirmed for a stay in Paradise this year is Bekah Martinez, who was confirmed as Paradise’s first resident for the upcoming season during Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s After the Final Rose special. Host Chris Harrison also heavily implied that Joe Amabile, who was eliminated during the first episode of Becca Kufrin’s ongoing season of The Bachelorette, will also be joining her there after fans were outraged at his quick elimination.

Two other recent Bachelor Nation contestants have also been all-but-confirmed to be pursuing romance in Paradise after Martinez outed them on Twitter. (For a spoiler as to who they are, click here.)

Fan favorite Bachelor alum Wells Adams will also be returning to his role as Paradise bartender, as per a photo tweeted by show creator Mike Fleiss. Bachelor Japan contestant Yuki Kimura, who charmed American viewers during her time on Bachelor Winter Games this year, also appears to be making a trip to Paradise, although in what capacity is unclear, as her limited English made it difficult for her to find anything more than friendship during the special Olympics-themed series.

This will be the first full season of Bachelor in Paradise to air after last summer’s season, which was shrouded in allegations of sexual misconduct between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson after a producer witnessed them engaged in sexual behavior that concerned them.

After an investigation by the production company behind the reality series, no evidence of wrongdoing was ever found. DeMario and Olympios have both defended each other throughout the scandal, and reportedly spent Valentine’s Day together.

What will happen this season in Paradise?

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, August 7 on ABC.

And don’t miss the ongoing season of The Bachelorette, airing Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

