Controversial Bravo Alum Has a New Show on the Way

A former Bravo star is making their return to the reality television landscape. According to PEOPLE, Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis is returning to unscripted programming with a series on IMDb TV. The show, which is currently untitled, will follow both Lewis's interior designing career as well as his personal life.

Lewis, who will also serve as the show's executive producer, shared the news on Instagram. He wrote, alongside a photo of PEOPLE's headline about his new project, "This b—h is back." A press release about the new program noted that the show will feature Lewis as he navigates being a single father to his daughter, Monroe, in addition to showcasing his work in the design space with a variety of celebrity clientele. The show will reportedly feature "unique home design, celebrity clientele and never-before-seen design innovation" and will showcase the reality star as he navigates "high-maintenance celebrities and ambitious home design projects while juggling his staff and personal life, which are all a work in progress."

Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, the co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV, said about Lewis and his new show in the press release, "No interior designer is more well-known in equal parts for his stunning work and his brutally honest and often hilarious assessments of home renovation. Jeff's return to television will be one that cannot be missed." Bravo viewers know Lewis from his work on Flipping Out, which aired its series finale on Bravo in 2018. Of course, the reality star's fans have been following his many life updates since his show ended. As Ashley's Reality Roundup noted, Lewis has been in the midst of drama over the last few years due to his custody battle with his former partner, Gage Edward, with whom he shares his daughter, Monroe.

While the two were previously engaged in a custody battle over their daughter, Lewis did recently share a more positive update about the situation with Bravo's Daily Dish in February. At the time, he explained, “I think we’re both on the same page with Monroe. That has never really been an issue; I think we both want the same things for her and we’re both very regimented. I think that part works. I think once the money stuff is done, that seems to be causing the problems.” Even though he is seemingly on the same page with Edward, it's unclear if his ex will be making an appearance on his upcoming show.