Comedian's Arm Sliced Open While Training for Reality TV Competition

Comedian Darren Harriott is recovering after he suffered a gruesome injury while training for the new season of Dancing On Ice. Before taking to the rink for his first performance Sunday night, the comedian, 34, "sliced" his arm open with a skate while practicing a lift with his pro partner, Tippy Packard.



Harriott opened up about the accident in a since-expired Instagram Story post on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Sharing a photo of his bandaged arm, per WalesOnline, Harriott revealed that the "blade sliced my arm open during a lift," though he admitted that he and Packard "don't even know how it happened." Harriott explained that he "didn't feel it..we just saw the blood lol." He went on to assure fans that he was "still all good for Sunday!"

Unfortunately for Harriott, the gruesome cut is just one of several injuries he has sustained as he works towards being crowned the champion of the hit British reality competition series, which is a similar format to Dancing With the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing, but celebrities have to learn the art of dancing on ice instead of a ballroom floor. Appearing on Capital XTRA Breakfast earlier this month, the Stand Up Central star revealed that in addition to the arm injury, he "hip bone sticking out" and suffered whiplash. Harriott opened up about the latter injury last month when he told fans he sustained whiplash after he fell backward on the ice while practicing a lift with Packard. Harriott told Capital XTRA Breakfast listeners that the injuries helped get rid of any fear he had about stepping onto the ice.



"My biggest fear, I don't really have it anymore, all my fears are now sort of gone, because I've fallen on the ice countless times, I've got whiplash, yesterday I sliced my arm open with my partners blade, they had to glue my forearm together," he shared, according to the Daily Mail. "What other fears are there! Maybe I fall through the ice? That's all that's left. Whiplash, there's a bit of bone sticking out here."



Harriott was named a Dancing On Ice Season 15 contestant in October. He took to the rink this Sunday for the first time as part of the second group of the remaining six celebrities. Harriott thankfully survived the first elimination of the season, which saw John Fashanu going home. In addition to his current role on the series, Harriott is also known for Live at the Apollo, Celebrity Mastermind, Richard Osman's House of Games, and Roast Battle. He also appeared as a panelist ons.