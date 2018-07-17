Colton Underwood Appearing on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Joining Tia Booth After ‘Bachelorette’ Confession

Looks like Colton Underwood and Tia Booth will be reunited in Paradise — Bachelor in Paradise that is!

Soon after Bachelorette Becca Kufrin sent the former NFL player home in Monday’s hometown dates episode, ABC announced that Underwood would appear on Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres Tuesday, August 7.

Several of Becca’s former suitors will be appearing on Bachelor Nation’s favorite summer show, including male model Jordan Kimball, Chris Randone and Wills Reid, but Colton’s appearance is especially interesting based on the confession Tia, also a resident of Paradise, made Monday on The Bachelorette.

Although the Arkansas beauty gave Becca her blessing to pursue Colton early on in the season after it was revealed that the two had dated prior to filming, she returned Monday to tell Becca her feelings hadn’t quite faded, and that watching Becca and Colton get closer made her feel “sick to [her] stomach.”

With that in mind, the official Bachelorette Twitter account tweeted a video of Colton leaving Becca behind, spliced with footage of Tia talking about their potential relationship in Paradise.

“There are still feelings there,” Booth admits in the clip. “But I don’t know if he has them for me.”

Colton also spoke out about his relationship with both Bachelor Nation women with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their podcast this week.

“I don’t know if we can completely say my future with Becca was ended 100 percent on Tia,” he said on this week’s Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous podcast. “I’m sure that that was a heavy portion of why my future with Becca was ended, so yeah, of course I was sad. I was disappointed, I was frustrated, I was pissed off. I had every emotion going through me at that time and I didn’t know how to process it. I mean, I think — you guys watched the breakup — I was speechless. I had nothing to say because I was so caught off-guard.”

We’ll see how the two reunite in Paradise soon!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 premieres Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

