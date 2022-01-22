Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Reportedly Arrested After California DUI Stop

Clint Eastwood’s youngest daughter was reportedly “secretly” arrested for a DUI back in August. According to Radar Online, who obtained the details from Monterey CHP, 25-year-old Morgan Eastwood was taken into custody on Aug. 7 after blowing over the legal limit in California.

According to Radar, no drugs were found in the young Eastwood’s system at the time of the arrest. She was cited for the incident and released without a fine, the standard for “first-time offenders,” according to Radar.

Eastwood’s case hasn’t ended just yet, which is how the initial arrest returned to the spotlight. According to Radar, a conference was held on Wednesday, Jan. 19 regarding the charges and arrest, though details were sparse.

The youngest daughter of Clint Eastwood, she initially wanted to follow her father into the Hollywood industry and appeared in smaller roles, including one in Eastwood’s Oscar-winning Million Dollar Baby. Despite this, her acting career has cooled due to a mix of the pandemic and just a lack of credits. She also gained plenty of fame during Eastwood’s family appearing on the reality series Mrs. Eastwood & Company on E! Entertainment.

The series only ran for one season and followed Dina Eastwood, wife of the legendary actor and mother to Morgan and step-sister Francesca. Dina Eastwood’s marriage to Clint Eastwood lasted until 2013, with their divorce finalized in December 2014. She asked for full custody of daughter Morgan, 16 years old at the time, and spousal support from Eastwood.

An interesting note shared by Radar, with no real connection to the DUI arrest, is that Clint Eastwood also was once mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, a neighboring town from where the arrest happened. This didn’t gain any special treatment from authorities, though her release was also due to special circumstances revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another interesting detail about the reported DUI arrest is that Morgan Eastwood has left her social media dormant since April, months before the arrest occurred. None of these revelations should be too shocking given the report. If people have the will to hide their embarrassing moments in the public, why wouldn’t they take any avenue to do so in the legal sense?