✖

The Property Brothers production company is being sued by a Las Vegas couple alleging that the work done on their home for the show was shoddy and that they were duped into paying nearly $200,000 for the renovation. Mindy and Paul King said in their lawsuit against Cineflix, the production company behind the Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott-starring show, that some renovations weren't up to building code, with wires left exposed and doors not hung properly. They also allege in the lawsuit, which also names local company Villa Construction – but does not name Jonathan and Drew Scott — that the project was left unfinished even though they paid an estimated $193,000 for the work.

"We didn't spend this kind of money to have our cabinets repaired six times and still have paint coming off," Mindy King told Las Vegas outlet KTNV. "They just come in and they bring a Sharpie or spray paint and try to make things look pretty, but they don't."

Court documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal show that the Kings say they were deceived — told the work would be done only by experts, which wasn't the case — and pressured into signing certain agreements. On Property Brothers, the Scott Brothers work with local contractors to produce a dream home for the people who appear on it. Although the homeowner pays for the renovation, they receive the Scotts' expertise for free.

A lawyer for the Scott brothers, who are not named in the lawsuit, issued a statement to KTNV that they are not "responsible for the Kings' alleged claims." The lawyer also claimed that the Kings "have rejected Cineflix Inc's and Villa's reasonable attempts to remedy the remaining punch list items in the Kings' home. Instead, in what appears to be an attempt to secure a substantial monetary settlement, the Kings have engaged in a negative publicity campaign against the brothers. It is unfortunate that the Kings have resorted to such conflict."

Both Cineflix and Villa Construction have said through representatives that they were denied access to the home to complete the items on the punch list. There will be a hearing next month for Cineflix's request to dismiss the case.