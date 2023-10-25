New 'Ocean's 11' Movie in the Works Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Warner Bros. has announced a new Ocean's 11 prequel starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. The two Barbie stars will reunite for the heist franchise's first installment since Ocean's 8 in 2018. Details on the project are pretty scarce, but if Warner Bros. is hoping to cash in on the Barbie hype, it will need to move fast.

This new untitled Ocean's Eleven prequel will be written by Carrie Solomon and directed by Jay Roach. Besides those two and Robbie and Gosling, the only name attached to the film is producer Josey McNamara of LuckyChap Entertainment, who told GamesRadar about the project in an interview earlier this month. He said: I can't really say much, but I think we're just trying to do right by the franchise. I'm excited for people to experience it when it's ready."

McNamara co-founded LuckyChap with Robbie and has worked with her closely over the years. He confirmed that the reunion between her and Gosling is a major selling point for this movie, and that the two hope to work together a lot in the future. He said: "They're wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing."

As for the story of this prequel, we know that it will be set in Europe in the 1960s, and therefore far away from the original story in Las Vegas. However, the specific decade may be a nod to the original 1960 film starring the "Rat Pack." It could be trying to reconcile that movie with the remake trilogy of the early 2000s starring George Clooney, as well as the 2018 spinoff set in New York City.

Ocean's 11 was originally written by Harry Brown and Charles Lederer and directed by Lewis Milestone, and it starred Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop. In 2001, Steve Soderbergh directed a remake starring Clooney, Bernie Mac, Brad Pitt, Elliott Gould, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Eddie Jemison, Don Cheadle, Qin Shaobo, Carl Reiner and Matt Damon. That movie did well enough to inspire two sequels with brand new stories, followed by a belated spinoff in 2018 with an all-female heist crew starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

There's no word yet on when the new prequel will begin filming, and with the actors' strike still going on, it's likely to take some time. For now, fans can find Barbie on digital stores to rent or purchase, or find it in select theaters.