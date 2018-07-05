Christina El Moussa Plans to Open Rehab Centers: ‘I Feel Like It’s My Calling’

Christina El Moussa has a very special project in mind for her next big remodel.

The Flip or Flop star is reportedly partnering with her longtime friend Cassie Zebisch and pastor, Tim Storey, to open drug and alcohol rehab centers next year, inspired by the guidance she received during her darkest days.

El Moussa split from her husband of seven years and HGTV co-star, Tarek, with whom she shares two children, Taylor, 7, and Bradyn, 2, in December 2016. At the time, she faced an uncertain future, both personally and professionally.

"Two years ago I was focused on trying not to sink," she told PEOPLE. "But after I started exercising, eating right, surrounding myself with the correct people, I felt this switch."

El Moussa relied on Storey's guidance through her dark times and was looking to pass on her positive experience to others.

"Everyone's been there. Everyone's had a setback, but it's how you move forward and what you do with your future, that's what matters," she says.

"When I met Tim, we realized there was an opportunity for us to change people's lives," she added. "I love to fix up a house, but I also love to help people. I feel like that's my calling."

Since then, the reality personality has bounced back with a new show on HGTV, Christina on the Coast, as well as a new partner in British TV presenter Ant Anstead.

"I'm so excited to announce my new series on HGTV called Christina on the Coast, which will debut in early 2019!" El Moussa announced on Instagram. "I will be helping homeowners redesign their outdated properties into beautiful spaces!"

The eight-episode series from HGTV will have a focus on El Moussa's career, but will also dig deeper into her personal life as a single mother, moving from the suburbs to the beach after her split from Tarek.

"Each episode is going to show a glimpse into a real life, selling my home in Yorba Linda, house-hunting and moving into my new place," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's going to show me trying to balance it all with kids and work."

The spinoff series makes sense for the network, given how beloved Flip or Flop was for the fans. Reports say Tarek might also be in talks to have his own show in the future.

"Christina's design style is very popular, so it's a natural progression for us to expand her visibility with a new series," HGTV and Food president Allison Page said in a statement. "Her fans also are deeply vested in her personal life and eager to see what happens next — so we're bringing them the opportunity to share in these real-life moments in a way that no one else can."