Christina El Moussa Flaunts Bikini Body in New Beach Snap With Beau Ant Anstead

Before celebrating Mother’s Day with her kids, Christina El Moussa was living her salty sea life with boyfriend Ant Anstead.

The 34-year-old designer and real estate investor posed for a sun-soaked photo with Anstead on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Thursday. She and Anstead showed off their chiseled, tanned bodies while posing for the camera in their swimsuits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Salty hair and toes in the sand with my man,” El Moussa captioned the photo, adding a fire emoji and tagging Anstead’s Instagram handle.

The couple, who have been together for nearly six months, were spotted by paparazzi packing on the PDA that same day as they cuddled up on shaded lounge chairs and in the pool.

El Moussa and Flip or Flop co-host and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa initially split in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized in January, right around the time El Moussa started dating Anstead.

While El Moussa and Anstead seem to be living their best life while soaking up some rays, things aren’t going so well back at home with Tarek. He admitted in an Instagram post earlier this month that he suffered a back injury that has made it nearly impossible for him to walk.

“Awful news…life has been going so well and I’ve been so happy and healthy! Unfortunately….I injured my back again….it’s very scary,” he wrote in a caption of an Instagram post with him next to an MRI machine. “Last time I lost 50 pounds and was taking large amounts of pain meds to try and help the pain. Truthfully those meds really affected my mental and physical state and changed who I was. Last time I hurt my back it took me a year and a half to recover. As of today I can barely walk…I honestly can’t even believe this is happening, I feel like it’s a bad dream that I will wake up from.”

Tarek admitted the recent injury has taken a toll on his mental health.

“I will be truthful and say I’m very down because of this,” he said. “It is going to take a lot of positivity and strength to go through this a second time. I will stay positive and I will fight to get healthy again. I appreciate all the support.”

On April 20, Tarek appeared on the Dr. Oz Show and reflected on the May 2016 incident where his then-wife El Moussa feared he was suicidal. Yet he called the whole thing one big misunderstanding.

“I had bought two mountain bikes. I sent my neighbor a text. I said, ‘Can I borrow your bikes, because I want to go scout trails.’ He wasn’t home. I have a CCW, California Concealed Carry, which means I can legally carry a firearm. I live in the canyons where there’s wildlife and bobcats and mountain lions and I literally went on a hike,” he explained.

“The next thing I know there’s a sheriff’s helicopter circling and I’m like, ‘Geez, what are these guys doing?’ and I’m like, ‘They must be looking for somebody bad.’ Then I realize, ‘Well, wait a minute he was looking for me,’ and next thing I know I see 11 sheriffs around me and off-road vehicles and guns on me,” he added. “I’m like, ‘Wait, am I the guy? I think I’m the guy. What did I do?’ That’s what happened that day.”

“I thought you were suicidal or something else was going on,” Dr. Oz responded.

“No, I literally I have the text to prove it,” Tarek replied. “That’s why I showed the police. They’re, like, ‘I’m sorry, man.’ I literally was trying to scout trails. I had just bought a mountain bike so I went on a hike. Sure, I was having a rough day, and I was trying to blow off steam, and that’s what I did. So it was a surreal experience. It was like my life was in slow motion, my life paused for a moment, and it was like I was living a movie.”