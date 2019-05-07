Christina El Moussa and Boyfriend Ant Anstead Spark Rumors of Filming New TV Show Together

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa teased a new show with her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, in Instagram posts shared Dec. 1.

El Moussa posted a photo of the couple sitting in a miniature, three-wheel car. “When you have to work on a Saturday… at least it’s with this guy (and fast cars) on the coast,” the caption reads. She also tagged Anstead and added a heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Anstead shared more photos from their Saturday fun, teasing a possible new show.

“What a way to spend a Saturday!! The missus face when she saw the car of choice,” Anstead wrote. “But… what are we filming?”

Anstead, a TV host himself, gave fans a choice: Flip of Flop, Wheeler Dealers, Christina on the Coast or an all-new show at the Discovery Channel “coming soon.”

The gallery included videos of the couple driving the car around a parking lot.

El Moussa and Anstead celebrated their one-year anniversary in October. The couple started dating after she broke up with her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3. Anstead also shares two children with ex-wife Louise.

“It was an awful process,” Tarek said of their divorce in a recent Life & Style interview. “[But it also] caused me to be a much better dad. My goal in life is to be the best dad possible because everything I do is going to affect them, and I want them to be awesome.”

Tarek said the couple have been co-parenting, and trying to show their children that their parents are still ok.

“You could hate each other, but you never involve the kids, and you never ever use the kids to hurt the other person. I want my kids to know that me and Mom are OK, we can do things together. I want to do Halloween, Christmas, Thanksgiving together because it’s still my family,” he explained.

To celebrate their anniversary in October, El Moussa and Anstead each shared gushing messages about one another on Instagram.

“Happy anniversary to the single most amazing, beautiful, talented, fun, funny lady on the entire planet!” Anstead wrote. “What we have is so RARE! Looking back at this mad and crazy past year…. we’ve lived in four houses, and finally found a home together! We’ve been to London, South Africa, Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii and all over the U.S.! Serious amount of air miles! Your the single best travel buddy EVER! From the flat on the face trip overs in Dallas to the police at Buckingham Palace!”

More recently, El Moussa had to hit back at an InTouch Weekly report that she has a “feud” with Fixer Upper’s Joanna Gaines. El Moussa called the article “a load of bulls–” and said she has “nothing but respect” for Gaines.

Photo credit: Jerod Harris/WireImage/Getty Images