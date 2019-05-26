Christina Anstead Shows off Baby Bump in Rare Family Photo With Husband Ant’s Children

Christina Anstead loves her and husband Ant Anstead‘s modern family.

The Flip or Flop star showed off her growing baby bump in a new family photo featuring husband Ant and their children, son Brayden Hames and daughter Taylor Reese, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Ant’s son Archu, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, from a previous marriage.

The photo came from a new spread on PEOPLE done in celebration of the premiere of the HGTV star’s new show, Christina on the Coast, which premiered on Thursday.

“Our modern family [blue heart emoji]. Soon to add one more [pregnant woman emoji]. Pick up this weeks copy of people magazine and don’t forget to tune into [HGTV] tomorrow night at 9 pm for the premiere of [Christina On The Coast],” Anstead wrote in the caption of the sweet photo.

Fans commented on the sweet photo and shared well wishes for the expanding family, also complimenting the lovely group.

“That’s a lot of good looking in one photo!!” one fan commented.

“Im always impressed with how families handle the media. We’re apparently a uniquely large family and have been offered many tv documentaries and we always say no. Not sure I could handle the constant eyes and lack of privacy!!!” another fan claimed. “Very excited to see your new addition though.”

“Looking so forward to your new show! [heart-eyes emoji] And to what baby boy’s nursery will look like! I loved baby Bray’s room,” one user commented.

Ahead of the premiere of the new show, Anstead opened up to the outlet about how alternative forms of medicine made it possible for her to get pregnant again.

During the first appointment with an acupuncturist, “I explained to the woman that I had polycystic ovaries. She told me, ‘Oh, I used to have that too. I think I can help.’ She did some needle work, and six days later we conceived,” she said.

The first season of Christina on the Coast will not show the birth of the couple’s new baby, however, the reality TV star said fans can expect to see a lot of her married life.

“This is the authentic me, unfiltered, just how I want to do a show,” she told the outlet. “I’m an executive producer. I help write every script. I approve everything. It’s just been an incredible experience.”

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.