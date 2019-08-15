Christina Anstead’s Show ‘Christina on the Coast’ Renewed for Season 2

Christina Anstead’s HGTV show is coming back for more episodes. Amid the success of the latest season of Flip or Flop, the design expert’s solo show, Christina on the Coast has been renewed for a 13-episode second season set to give more of an inside look into the beloved television personality’s life.

In the announcement, the network revealed the upcoming season will spotlight Anstead’s custom Southern California-inspired designs for clients, as well as her personal journey with new husband Ant Anstead, their blended family, and their first baby together. The new season will premiere in early 2020.

“HGTV knew Christina on the Coast would be a winner and the series absolutely delivered,” HGTV president Jane Latman said in a statement. “More than 12 million viewers tuned in to watch the freshman season because they loved having a new opportunity to watch Christina evolve personally and professionally.

“We’ve seen her continue to gain popularity with our audience, so we couldn’t be more excited about the performance of the series. In season two, we will join Christina as she grows her design business and navigates relationships with her friends and family, including her husband and new baby. Everyone is rooting for her and her family as they build a whole new life,” she added.

Anstead celebrated the renewal news herself on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a new adorable baby bump photo along with the baby’s breathtaking nursery.

“So BEYOND excited to announce that Christina On The Coast has been picked up for a second season!!!” Anstead wrote on the caption of the post.

“13 brand new episodes coming in 2020!! Thank you [HGTV] for the opportunity- and to all of you for your support- so grateful!!” she added with the hashtag for her series, Christina on the Coast.

The first season of the show saw big milestones in Anstead and Ant’s relationship, including when they decided to officially move in together and the first time they walked into their new home. The couple married in a surprise wedding ceremony in December 2018 and are expecting the arrival of their first child together due in September.