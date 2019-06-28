Christina Anstead in the ‘Home Stretch’ of Pregnancy as She Shares 29-Week Bump Photo

Time is flying by when it comes to Christina Anstead‘s pregnancy. The Christina on the Coast celebrated being 29 weeks along in her pregnancy with her third child and first with husband Anstead with a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, showing off her growing baby bump. The stunning photo shows Christina wearing a long-sleeved gray top and leggings on a beautiful backyard, as she cradles her belly and looks down with a subtle smile on her face. The reality star took to the caption to update fans on the craziness the family went through in June.

“June has been a crazy month for this family,””the mom-to-be wrote on the caption of the post. “[Daughter Taylor Reese, 8] had tonsil surgery — her recovery was rough (luckily after 3 weeks she’s all healed up!), [Ant Anstead] tore his bicep and had to have surgery (ouch!) and Tay & [son Brayden James, 3] got some not so fun virus that’s going around… needless to say… June and it’s gloom are almost over and we are ready for July.”

“Officially [29 weeks pregnant] and dealing with some major heartburn… but we are in the home stretch,” Christina continued, “Time to start preparing the nursery [clapping emoji and a blue heart].”

Christina and her husband of six months are expecting their baby boy this September. The newest addition to the family joins their big blended family, including two children from Christina’s previous marriage to Tarek El Moussa, while Ant is also a father to son Archie, 12, ad daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

The new post comes just a few days days after the couple enjoyed a nice babymoon trip to Arizona, where they stayed at the L’Auberge de Sedona resort and showed off their relaxing vacation in a series of posts to social media.

“LOVING our [bucket list] trip/baby moon in spiritual Sedona… this place is truly special… [L’Auberge de Sedona] is magical and peaceful at the same time. Just had dinner at the most romantic restaurant creekside. Can’t wait to explore the vortex trails tomorrow,” Christina captioned a photo of herself and Ant at dinner.

“Sedona is literally MAGICAL!!! If you are seeking to chill and raise your vibration, it’s here!” the father-to-be captioned his set of hiking photos and video footage on Instagram at the time.

Christina previously opened up about jokingly being excited to reach her third trimester, when she posted a screenshot of the BabyCenter app that warned of common symptoms of “gas and bloating,” “hemorrhoids” and lightheadedness, as PEOPLE first reported.