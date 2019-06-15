Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Soak up Nature During ‘Babymoon’ in Sedona, Arizona

Christina Anstead and her husband Ant are enjoying some time to themselves before welcoming their first child together.

The Christina on the Coast star took to Instagram this weekend to show off her and her husband’s lavish trip to the L’Auberge de Sedona resort in Arizona.

“LOVING our [bucket list] trip / baby moon in spiritual Sedona…. this place is truly special… [L’Auberge de Sedona] is magical and peaceful at the same time. Just had dinner at the most romantic restaurant creekside. Can’t wait to explore the vortex trails tomorrow,” she wrote Friday.

“Sedona is literally MAGICAL!!! If you are seeking to chill and raise your vibration, it’s here!” Ant wrote in the caption of a set of hiking photos and videos.

Christina posted another stunning photo Saturday of the couple by a beautiful Arizona landscape, sharing her plans during the luxurious vacation, as PEOPLE first reported.

“Enjoying the last week of my second trimester by hiking to the Cathedral Rock Vortex. Thank you [L’Auberge de Sedona] for arranging this magical hike,” Christina wrote in the caption of the cute photo. The vortex vibes have us feeling relaxed and zen. [tornado and sparkle emojis].”

She added: “Rest of the day will consist of a pregnancy massage followed by custom crystal bracelet making and a sunset dinner.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and announced they are expecting a baby boy earlier this year. The Flip or Flop also shares son Brayden James, 3, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also father to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie from a previous relationship.

Christina previously opened u about her difficult first trimester in another Instagram post in March.

“Now that I can talk about [it] … The first trimester was brutal!!! Maybe it’s my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy) [laughing out loud]… or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me,” Anstead wrote at the time

She added, “Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs…. anyways I’m officially back to feeling somewhat normal. Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here. Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual.”

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.