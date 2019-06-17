Christina Anstead Gives Heartfelt Father’s Day Shout out to Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa

Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead paid tribute to all the fathers in her life on Father’s Day, including ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

On Sunday, Anstead shared a photo of herself with her father, taken during her recent wedding to TV host Ant Anstead. In the caption, she celebrated her father, El Moussa and Ant, who has two children from a previous relationship.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads out there. Dad thank you for always pushing me to try my hardest and introducing me to my love of travel – Carly and I are grateful for you and mom,” Anstead wrote, referring to her sister. “Ant thank you for being an amazing step dad to my kids, all our children are so lucky to have you! Happy Father’s Day to Tarek who Taylor and Brayden love and adore.”

In the end, Anstead shared a shout-out to all fathers, writing, “To all the Dads out there – enjoy your day!”

Anstead shared her post while she and her new husband are on a “babymoon” in Sedona, Arizona. They announced in April they are expecting a baby boy together.

On Saturday, Anstead shared a beautiful photo from the Cathedral Rock Vortex.

“Enjoying the last week of my second trimester by hiking to the Cathedral Rock Vortex,” Anstead wrote. “Thank you [L’Auberge de Sedona] for arranging this magical hike. The vortex vibes have us feeling relaxed and zen… Rest of the day will consist of a pregnancy massage followed by custom crystal bracelet making and a sunset dinner.”

Ant shared his Father’s Day tribute to his children on Saturday. Ant has two children, Amelie and Archie, while Anstead shares 8-year-old Taylor and 3-year-old Brayden with El Moussa.

“Being a dad and now a step dad is one of life’s biggest privileges,” Anstead wrote, alongside a gallery of photos with his children. “The moment you hold a child, everything changes! To all the dads out there… the step dads…. and those men that just take up the role of dad!! hats off for just being dads! You don’t realise how important you are! I owe my dad so much! And I’m a better dad because of my kids! I owe them so much too! Happy Father’s Day chaps! You deserve to be spoilt today.”

As for El Moussa, he spent Father’s Day celebrating his time with Taylor and Brayden. He shared the trailer for his new HGTV.com series, Tarek’s Flip Side, which included clips in which he played with his children. In one scene, Taylor got to use boxing gloves to punch her father in the chin.

“She almost knocked me out!!!!..Hands down the best video I have ever posted!!!” El Moussa wrote in the caption. “You are all a part of my life and this video is so special to me so I hope you enjoy!!”

He added, “As you all know I just adore and love my munchkins more [than] anything in the world! Everything I do is for them! I want to be better for them! I want to be happy for them! I must be the best man possible for them!”

Anstead now stars in Christina on the Coast, which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

