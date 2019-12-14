Christina Anstead Admits 3-Month-Old Son Hudson Has Been Her ‘Hardest’ Baby

Christina Anstead is opening up about raising her “hardest” kid yet. Three months after the birth of her and husband Ant Anstead‘s first child — third overall for the Flip or Flop star — Christina said baby Hudson has “definitely been [the] hardest” of them all.

As the Christina on the Coast star prepared for the premiere of the HGTV show’s second season, the reality television personality opened up about how the toddler has changed their lives..

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He still really just likes being in the house,” Christina told Us Weekly Thursday. “He doesn’t like going out. As a very busy family, that’s been very difficult. But since he hit the 3-month mark, he’s been doing a lot better. A lot more smiles and coos and sleeping better, so I think we’re on the right track.”

She added that little Hudson is “only waking up on time throughout the night.”

Christina and her husband welcomed their first child together back in September. The HGTV personality already shares Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 3, with ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and the former couple amicably co-parent their family.

“It’s definitely gotten a lot easier,” Christina told the outlet, recalling it’s been more than three years since the split. “The kids love seeing us sit together and that’s what’s important. Me and Tarek work together still, obviously, [on Flip or Flop], so it’s not like we don’t see each other. And I’m still really close with his family as well.”

When it comes to keeping the peace, Christina said the key is to always put “the kids first.”

“We never say anything bad about the other parent. For children, that’s the worst mistake a parent can make,” she added.

The new report comes a day since HGTV announced Christina and El Moussa will once gain reunite to film a ninth season of Flip or Flop. The news arrived hours before the latest season finale. The network’s description for the new season reads “cameras will continue to follow the formerly married real estate and house-flipping experts as they navigate both the expected and surprising challenges of co-parenting and running a successful business. And, even more dilapidated houses will be transformed into beautifully renovated homes that can be flipped for a good return on investment.”

The new season of Christina on the Coast premieres Thursday, January 2, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. The network said Flip or Flop Season 9 is expected to return in August 2020.