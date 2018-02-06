‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Season 6 First Look: Chloe’s Back

Chrisley Knows Best is coming back, and with it the adorable face of Chloe Chrisley.

The USA reality show, which returns in the spring, will show Todd and Julie Chrisley reuniting with their 5-year-old granddaughter Chloe, as well as the return of series regulars Chase, 21, Savannah, 20, and Grayson, 10.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chloe, who is the daughter of Todd and Julie’s son Kyle Chrisley and Angela Johnson, lives in her grandparents’ Nashville, Tennessee home, and the couple has legal custody over her. The 5-year-old did appear on seasons one through three of the USA series before disappearing for the majority of the last three seasons.

Last season, she appeared on the two-part Christmas special, and according to behind the scenes photos obtained by Us Weekly (seen here) the little girl will be seen throughout season six, which will include her fifth birthday party. Chloe is our family, and we are glad that the world gets to see such a beautiful child grow, explore and come into herself so brilliantly through love and respect,” Todd told Us in December.

Season six will also feature Chase and Savannah as they continue to grow into adulthood.

In August, Todd spoke to Us about a possible spinoff about the two, focusing on the siblings’ “journeys into adulthood,” adding that if the show were to happen, it would follow them living their lives apart from their family, which in turn would, “give their parents huge headaches and potential heart attacks.”

Todd and Julie will also be moving into a new home this season, which will surely be the cause of much stress and amusement for the family.

Todd teased the renovation on Sunday with a photo of an unfinished staircase, captioned, “Oh how I love building new dreams…”

During the last season of the show, Savannah debuted her new fashion line, Faith Over Fear, when she got nervous over the possibility of disappointing her father.

“I just feel like it’s all or nothing,” she said, choking back tears. “If I don’t sell out, I fail.”

“Are you gonna quit if you don’t sell every single item you have tomorrow night?” Todd asked his daughter, who shook her head no. “Then you didn’t fail.”

After coming close to selling out and really finding her stride, Savannah’s confidence was restored.

“See Savannah,” Chase told his sister. “If you just practice what you preach, ‘Faith Over Fear,’ it all works out.”

Chrisley Knows Best season six premieres on USA this spring.

Photo credit: USA