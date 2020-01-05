‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Dad Todd Chrisley Unearths Rare Photo From His Childhood

Todd Chrisley shared a childhood throwback picture this weekend on Instagram. Chrisley is still embroiled in various lawsuits over his tax evasion allegations, so it may be that he is looking back on simpler times.

The old photo showed a blurry Chrisley sitting in the grass with his brother on a sunlit day. As he explained in the caption, the dog between them was a beloved family pet.

“And here is another oldie, my brother and I sitting with our dog ‘spanky,’ if only I could go back in time and know what I know now…” he wrote.

The picture got over 28,000 likes, and plenty of adoring comments from fans as well. Many remarked on how “cute” Chrisley, his brother and their dog were, sharing the reality star’s nostalgia for simpler times.

“I believe many [people] wish they could go back in time with the knowledge of today — but would today really be any better? Probably not and probably not with the same [people],” one fan wrote.

“If you did I’m not sure you’d change a thing because everything that has happened made who you are,” added another.

Chrisley’s other “oldie” was another photo of him and his brother as kids, this time indoors. They sat by the Christmas tree surrounded by gifts, and Chrisley remembered those days fondly.

“God bless my mama, she worked 60 hours a week in a textile mill to make sure we had everything we wanted and needed, I found this photo (me in the red) and Santa brought me a record player and my brother drums, it’s the little things that make me smile now as I get older,” he wrote. I love you mama…”

Chrisley’s nostalgia comes on the heels of a year full of legal drama, beginning with allegations of tax evasion, among other things. Chrisley and his wife pleaded not guilty, sharing many details of their case on social media when it first began.

“I’m telling you all this because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of,” Chrisley later wrote. “Not only do we know we’ve done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that prove it.”

Many fans are standing by Chrisley in spite of the allegations from both the government and his daughter, Linsdie.