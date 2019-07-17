Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Son Crew Takes First Steps

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ son Crew is walking! Days after the Fixer Upper parents shared stunning photos of their youngest son’s first birthday this weekend, Chip returned to social media Monday to show off the toddler taking his first steps at the family’s farm in Waco, Texas.

In the heartwarming photo, Chip can be seen reaching out his arms to the toddler, who is pointing at his dad in an open field and seemingly walking toward him in the picturesque setting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Little crew took his 1st steps today,” Chip, 44, wrote in the caption of the touching post. “It was a good day!”

The beautiful moment caught the attention of many fans of the reality television family, taking to the comments section of the post to send love to them.

“The joy in your face is the best!! It truly says it all!” one user commented.

“How awesome! These moments go so fast enjoy!” another user commented.

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps also posted to the comments section, writing: “Enjoy this special moment [hearts emoji].”

“Uh oh, he’s mobile now!! That’s a whole new challenge!” another fan gushed.

“Congratulations young Crew Growing up fast,” another user mused.

Crew has been going through some big moments in his life, recently, with Joanna and Chip recently sharing photos from the baby’s first birthday party and reflecting on the family welcoming the baby into their live so seamlessly last year.

“I can’t believe Baby Crew is already ONE! [crying face emoji],” Joanna wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of her and her son. “This joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine sure is easy to celebrate. I’m sharing some highlights from his first birthday party along with a few more updates on my blog at the link in profile,” she credited the photos to Kathryn Krueger Photography.

The couple also share four other children, Emmie Kay, 9; Duke, 10; Ella Rose, 12; and Drake, 14.

“A year ago, he wasn’t in our lives. Now you’re like, ‘How?’” Joanna told PEOPLE recently. “I think what’s so crazy about kids is by the time they hit the ground… it’s almost like we always knew he was coming, and this was his time.”

The couple is also busy with their massive Magnolia businesses, as well as working on the debut of their own network and streaming service. Joanna is also working on her second cookbook.