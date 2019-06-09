Chip and Joanna Gaines: What Is the HGTV Stars’ Net Worth?

With an empire that includes a number of business between magazines, a home-decor line, an apparel collection and collaborations with Target, Chip and Joanna Gaines have become media moguls since their debut on HGTV in 2013.

But while the couple and parents of five ended their beloved HGTV series, Fixer Upper last year, the two are continuing to pull in the big bucks thanks to their numerous ventures.

According to Business Insider, as of February, 2019, the Gaines’ have acquired an estimated $18 million combined net worth, with the two each being worth an estimated $8 million. So, where does all of that come from?

While a substantial amount of their net worth comes from the home renovation series, which supposedly earns them $30,000 an episode from both homeowners seeking renovations and an undisclosed fee from HGTV, the couple have had a lot more revenue sources adding up in recent years.

In addition to the series, the two are the masterminds behind a business empire named Magnolia. While that creates a big chunk as well, throw in a few book deals — bestsellers too, if you will — and the Gaines’ net worth adds up.

For those unaware of the breakdown, the Magnolia empire includes a domain specifically for homes. Between the couple’s renovation business with Magnolia Homes to their real estate agency, Magnolia Realty in cities like Waco, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and San Antonio. But it doesn’t stop there.

Chip and Joanna also have a boutique marketplace in Waco selling home decor and food truck-cuisine called Magnolia Silos. And any fan would recall the Magnolia Journal, a quarterly magazine that reportedly boasts 700,000 subscribers who pay $20 a year.

Moreover, the couple has the Magnolia House, a soon-to-open Hillcrest Estate — a community of luxury rental properties that can cost fans and travelers up to $600 a night.

Not to mention, the Gaines’ are now beloved celebrities with fans growing by the minute thanks to their creative minds dabbling in just about every home need.

So while the Fixer Upper series ended this past spring, the family of now five are doing just fine without the HGTV show.

When it was announced the show was ending, Joanna took to her website to reflect on what the series meant to her and her family over the years, and its legacy is one the family matriarch is most grateful for.

“This [past] season of life has been rewarding, challenging, unbelievably fast and furious and nearly everything in between. Back in September when Chip and I posted the blog announcing that this season would be our last, it still seemed so far away,” Joanna, 39, wrote. “At the time, we were knee-deep in the restaurant renovation, we had filming left to wrap up, and we were working toward finishing up several projects. April felt like it was forever away, but somehow it snuck up on us. Time is funny like that, the days sometimes seem long, but the weeks, months and even years fly past us when we least expect it.”

The show might not be continuing, but the couple has plenty on their plates in addition to the new baby, born this past June. Their restaurant, Magnolia Table, recently opened as well and Joanna’s cookbook is now out.

And if that wasn’t enough, the two are also launching their Magnolia Kids store, while their original company, Magnolia Design and Construction will continue to fix up homes.