Chip Gaines Lovingly Wishes Wife Joanna Happy Birthday: ’40 Never Looked So Good’

HGTV star Chip Gaines can be romantic when he wants to be, and wife Joanna Gaines‘ 40th birthday this week gave him the perfect opportunity to show that side.

“Happy birthday sweet girl!” the 43-year-old husband wrote on Twitter Thursday, adding the hashtag, “40 never looked to good.”

Happy birthday sweet girl! #40neverLookedSoGood — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 19, 2018

As for Gaines, she celebrated her 40th birthday with a new baby bump photo and a plate of doughnuts.

“This is 40. And I like it…,” she wrote in the caption to the photo, which showed her chomping on a doughnut She added the hashtag, “pregnant and forty.”

The Fixer Upper couple is expecting their fifth child, who will be a boy. They are already parents to Drake, 12; Ella, 11; Duke, 9; and Emmie, 7.

Gaines and Joanna have been married since 2003, and live in Waco, Texas on a 40-acre property. And although their marriage looks perfect, the couple told Success Magazine in December that they have to work hard to keep their relationship going.

“People ask all the time, ‘How do y’all have such a great marriage, and what’s the secret?’” Gaines told the magazine. “There’s no secret. It’s hard work. Jo and I have struggles and fighting and arguments just like anybody else. This isn’t like we got lucky and hit the lottery and the two perfect people fell in love.”

Gaines also said their Christian faith plays a major role in all aspects of their lives, from their business to parenting.

“It’s just us living according to the philosophies and the faith that we hold dear in our hearts,” Gaines told Success. “That’s all we did on the show was live it out. All we know is that we want to be kind to each other. And so our faith has a role in that. It’s who we are. We can’t separate ourselves from it.”

In September 2017, the couple said season five of Fixer Upper will be its last. They said it had nothing to do with rumored marital problems, but rather because they needed to step away from television.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote on their blog. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The Gaines became reality TV stars in 2013 when their show about home renovations premiered. They now have a merchandising empire and even have a restaurant in Waco called Magnolia Table.

The final episode of Fixer Upper aired on April 3, but HGTV also launched a spin-off series called Fixer Upper: Behind the Design.