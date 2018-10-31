Chip Gaines Teases Baby Number 6 With Joanna Gaines

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines welcomed their fifth child, son Crew, in June, but the design-famous family isn’t ruling out the possibility of another addition.

“I think we have to have another one because I’m particular about the only child thing,” Gaines told PEOPLE. “Crew needs a sister to manage this whole thing out. Don’t be surprised if No. 6 is in the cards!”

Along with Crew, Gaines and Joanna are also parents to daughters Ella and Emmie Kay and sons Drake and Duke, with Gaines musing on the age difference between his kids.

“It’s hard to believe this little turkey will only be 10 years old when Emmie is graduating from high school,” he noted of Crew.

Joanna may not be so sure about baby No. 6, explaining that her last pregnancy wasn’t quite the same as her previous four.

“When I first got pregnant I kept telling everyone at the office, ‘Guys, I am my best self when I’m pregnant,’” she recalled. “And then, for whatever reason, I was limping into work and I couldn’t breathe. At 40, it’s definitely a little different.”

After Crew was born, Joanna told PEOPLE that the news of her pregnancy was an unexpected surprise.

“When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped,” she said, sharing that she took a test after “feeling a little emotional and crazy.”

The designer continued, “Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

Now that Gaines and Joanna are officially done with their HGTV series Fixer Upper, they’re focusing more on their family, which has happily expanded with the arrival of baby Crew.

“We had a lot on our plates, and at some point, you have to call those shots when you feel like you need a break,” Joanna explained, adding that the surprise of her pregnancy felt like a sign that they had ended the show at the right time.

“When we were done, we had no plan like, ‘Let’s have baby No. 5,’” she said. “It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did.”

Despite Fixer Upper ending, Joanna and Gaines still have plenty of projects to keep them busy, including their various product lines, a magazine, a restaurant and more. This month, they celebrated the 15th anniversary of Magnolia Market’s first storefront, which was the very beginning of their design empire.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @joannagaines