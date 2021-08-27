Chip Gaines Shocks Fans by Going Bald for Charity

✖

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines made some renovations on Friday, but not the kind HGTV pays him for. Gaines, 46, shaved off his long hair for charity. He helped raise awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital fundraising campaign. The Magnolia Network star began growing his hair out past his shoulders just for the campaign, he revealed last month.

Gaines shared a video of his haircut on Instagram Friday. In the clip, his wife and co-star Joanna Gaines, 43, gave him ponytails before the chop-job. "And just like that... it’s gone," Gaines wrote in the caption. "All worth it if it means more kids at [St. Jude] get taken care of. So we’re going to keep this thing going till midnight... Tap this video to donate. Hey, [Children With Hair Loss] — my hair is on its way to you!"

Gaines' effort was a success, as he easily raised more than his $300,000 goal to help St. Jude. Fans can still donate through the end of the weekend at the St. Jude website. Gaines' hair will also be sent to Children With Hair Loss, an organization that makes wigs for children.

Back on July 15, Gaines showed off his long hair on the Today Show to talk about the launch of the Magnolia Network. "The pandemic hit and we just cut that out of our typical routine, probably like most people, and so after it got a little longer and a little longer, I just was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to go for it. I’m going to grow this out,'" Gaines told Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb at the time. Joanna joked that the long hair had "grown on me" and said she will miss it once his hair is shaved off.

On Thursday, Gaines prepared fans for the big change. "Tomorrow’s the big day. Let’s do something good together for an organization that is doing good for these beautiful children," he wrote. St. Jude thanked him for the support, adding, "Cut a check to cut the hair! We are so excited to see the donations coming in. Keep it up and thanks to everyone who has given already."

Gaines also shaved his head for charity in 2017. Joanna and Gaines have also supported St. Jude through building a new dining room at St. Jude Target House and overseeing a garden playhouse for St. Jude patients. "Their creativity is matched by their generosity," Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We're thankful for Chip and his generous fans, whose giving determined his bold new look."

Gaines' fans also celebrated his latest philanthropic move. "What an amazing human being," one fan wrote on Instagram. "Well done Chip! Make sure to add sunblock to that handsome bald head," another chimed in. "Just a little self-tanner and your GOLD!!! This is awesome! Hopefully inspire others to do the same," another wrote.