Chip Gaines Pays Tribute to Marathon Trainer Entering End-of-Life Care

Chip Gaines is honoring his marathon trainer after news that she is moving into end-of-life care.

Gabrielle “Gabe” Grunewald, a professional distance runner and trainer, was diagnosed with a rare salivary gland cancer in 2009, and thyroid cancer a year later.

PEOPLE first reported Gabe’s husband, Justin, she was readmitted to the ICU upon experiencing septic shock. She was moved to comfort/end-of-life-care two days later.

After learning the sad news about his friend and trainer, Gaines took to Twitter and posted a sweet tribute to Gabe on behalf of himself and wife Joanna Gaines.

“To @gg_runs. We love you. You changed us forever, and til we meet again, we promise to be #BraveLikeGabe,” Chip wrote on social media.

The former Fixer Upper stars also recently gave the couple a touching gift when they redecorated Gabe’s home while she was still in the hospital.

“‘There are only two ways to live your life. One as though nothing is a miracle, the other as though everything is a miracle,’” Justin wrote on Instagram.

“@gigrunewald chose the latter. We got her home to our comfy couch and she is resting peacefully and breathing easy surrounded by her best friends and family. She made it home in time to see some extra special finishes @chipgaines, @joannagaines, and @brockwayne put on our new condo to make it feel like home,” he added. “For that, I have no words. #bravelikegabe #runningonhope #keeprunningonhope”

The outlet also noticed Chip responding to an old photo of Gabe from this year’s Silo District Marathon, in which Chip ran the half marathon.

“Wishing the nicest guy we know a great 13.1 tomorrow here at the @magnolia #silodistrictmarathon! And of course sending all the best vibes to the thousands of runners here in Waco challenging themselves and supporting a great cause: the fight against cancer! Say hi to me at the 5k and I’ll give you a #runningonhope temp tattoo. I’ll be out there just having fun and getting to the finish line! See you in the AM!” Grunewald wrote in April.

On Monday, Chip responded, writing “Love you @gigrunewald!! All I ever want is to be #braveLikeGabe. -til we meet again.”

Chip first met Gabe in New York City, while on tour for his book, Capital Gaines. He previously revealed he saw Gabe running through Central Park with Justin and his desire to run marathons sparked their friendship.

“I hadn’t worked out in about a decade, and I was easily 20 pounds overweight,” Gaines wrote in an essay for the Magnolia Journal. “That’s not really the ideal starting place for a budding marathoner. But what I did know felt bigger than all of the very good reasons I wasn’t qualified. I knew I wanted to be a part of the work Gabe was doing, so I could either get off the couch and jump in with both feet or sit there comfortably and play spectator to this opportunity as it passed me by.”