Chip Gaines Reveals the Night That Led to Baby No. 5

Fans were overjoyed when Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their pregnancy with baby number five after Tuesday night’s episode of Fixer Upper — and now Chip is sharing some details into the night that led to their fifth child’s conception.

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

The contractor and dad of four shared how their next baby came about in a tweet, writing, “Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.”

Chip was dropping hints toward the pregnancy all night while live-tweeting Tuesday’s episode, including a video of him and Joanna chanting “number five.”

In the episode, Joanna’s sister announced that she was expecting her and her husband’s sixth baby, so it’s only fitting that Chip and Joanna are expanding their own family as well.

Eagle-eyed fans remembered Joanna’s tweet on New Year’s Eve telling fans to “be expectant” during the new year.

New year, new hope… Be expectant. There is just something about fresh faith and unwavering trust that brings life to our souls. May this be your best year yet. #2018 pic.twitter.com/bOQkoA6IAb — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) January 1, 2018

The couple announced their pregnancy with an Instagram photo showing off Joanna’s baby bump (Chip is also sporting a fake bump).

“Gaines party of 7,” Chip wrote in his caption. “If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT.”

The couple is already parents to children, Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.

This may be part of the reason the couple decided to end their hit show after the ongoing fifth season, announcing in September that they wanted to spend more time as a family.

“For people, they think there’s got to be a reason, like, ‘Oh, something bad happened and therefore that’s why they’re leaving the show.’ I think it’s just hard for people to comprehend, no, we’re just leaving because it’s right instinctively for us and our family. No negative reason,” Joanna told The Huffington Post.

However, as fans speculated the queen of shiplap might be expecting another child in October, she brushed off the rumors.

“There’s so many [rumors], even leading up to it — I had this skincare line, so I’m leaving. It made it look like I was doing my own thing and Chip didn’t even know about it. That was just a big rumor,” she told ET Online at the time. “That our marriage is on the rocks…I was pregnant. It’s funny when you start hearing this stuff. I was like, ‘I guess people can just make stuff up.’”