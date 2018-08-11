Chip Gaines Enjoys the ‘Good Old Days’ With Baby Crew

There’s nothing better than a sleeping baby.

Fixer Upper alum Chip Gaines took to Instagram Thursday to give fans nap envy as he laid in a hammock covering his face with a hat, with precious baby Crew sleeping soundly on his side; the reality star captioned the adorable image with the hashtag, “the good ol’ days.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo brought many fans to the comments section, happy to see the dad and new baby having a joyful father-son moment.

“Awesome daddylife! Loving the pic. Enjoy the bundled blessing. God bless,” one user wrote.

“Can’t help but feel the love,” another user wrote.

“Oh my goodness!!!! So PRECIOUS,” a third user commented.

The Gaines family has been sharing intimate moments with Crew like this ever since he was brought home from the hospital at the end of June.

Gaines revealed on Twitter that Crew had arrived back on June 23. He said the family was “1 stronger” now that they welcomed the new addition. He also implied that the newborn was healthy and that Joanna was “doing great” in the wake of the delivery.

“And then there were 5,” the doting dad wrote. “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”

Wife Joanna Gaines has said that she is hoping to enjoy time with Crew more than she had with previous children, whose seemed infancy seemed to go by quickly.

“When this baby comes, there is going to be quite the gap,” Gaines told KMOV before Crew was born. “I feel like those years when the kids were all young, it was so foggy … at one point I had four kids [age] 4 and under, and I just remember it was like tag-team wrestling. Chip and I were trying to figure out how to do this with four kids so young.”

She added, “My kids are so excited about it … but [I want] to slow it down a bit.”

Looks like Chip is also enjoying the good times with the new baby. And other kids Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13, seem to also be bonding with the new baby.

“I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me,’” she said in May on her blog while reflecting on her first reaction to becoming a mom for the fifth time. “Then, all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’ When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped. Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”