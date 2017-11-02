Chip Gaines Is Making a Major Change to His Appearance for Charity

Chip Gaines knows you hate his haircut. So, in the name of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Fixer Upper cast member is offering to change it up.

“It’s come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle,” the 42-year-old captioned a photo of someone holding scissors to his strawberry blond locks. “But how MUCH do you hate it? Now’s the time to put your money where your mouth is.”

Gaines goes on to say that he and his wife Joanna are visiting the kids at the Target House with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis next week and they want to bring them a “giant check from YOU” to help cover the costs of treatment, travel and food.

“Let’s come together to do something big to bless these kiddos.” he said.

The link in Gaines’ Instagram bio leads fans to a Operation Haircut landing page, where people can donate any amount of money to the charity. However much fans raise by Nov. 7 determines Gaines’ haircut.

“The more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes,” he said. “That’s a promise. And, who knows, maybe if you really exceed my expectations…I’ll buzz it all off.”

Fans praised the Texan’s philanthropic attitude.

“You are the best! Way to turn useless, critical feedback into a positive activity that raises awareness & funds for those in need. Pure awesomeness!!” one fan wrote.