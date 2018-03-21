‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Breaks Social Media Silence to Mourn Death of Her Father

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke‘s father passed away on March 9, and the reality personality has broken her social media silence to share her grief in an emotional post.

On Monday, March 19, Burke used Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself and her father, with a young Burke hugging her dad as he kisses the top of her head.

“Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently,” Burke wrote alongside the image. “Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already.”

The pro added, “Rest In Peace Stephen Louis Burke April 13, 1950 – March 9, 2018.”

Burke’s fans left plenty of supportive comments, as well as some of the dancer’s famous friends.

“Sending you all my love Sugar Plum,” Kym Herjavec wrote, while Catherine Lowe added, “I’m so sorry Cheryl :(.”

Days prior to the post, Burke had explained that she would be taking a break from social media.

“I’m dealing with some personal things right now and need to take a break from social media,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for your understanding and remember to tell the people who are important to you just how much you love them each and everyday. Xoxo Cheryl.”

