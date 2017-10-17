‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member ‘Uncomfortable’ After Fans Show Up at Her Home

Teen Mom 2 cast member Chelsea Houska loves her fans, but that doesn’t mean she wants them showing up on her doorstep.

“I love you guys and appreciate the support and love u have for my fam, but pleease don’t come to our home..it makes us really uncomfortable,” she wrote on Twitter over the weekend.

I love you guys and appreciate the support and love u have for my fam, but pleease don’t come to our home..it makes us really uncomfortable😩 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) October 14, 2017

When a fan responded that such behavior is “crossing the line,” Houska wrote, “Unfortunately it’s been happening enough lately where I just felt like I had to say something.”

Houska lives in South Dakota with husband Cole DeBoer and their infant son, Watson, as well as Houska’s 8-year-old daughter Aubree, who the MTV personality shares with her ex.

Idk! When I was pregnant with Watson I had someone come to my door, I answered thinking it was ups or FedEx w a package. They proceeded to — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) October 14, 2017

Touch my pregnant belly and ask me personal questions about my life 😶 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) October 14, 2017

The 26-year-old revealed that when she was pregnant with Watson, she had a fan come to her door and touch her stomach.

Houska’s co-star Kailyn Lowry also chimed in, tweeting, “Thank you for tweeting this!!!! Agreed.”

Teen Mom cast member Catelynn Baltierra also shared that the same thing had happened to her and husband Tyler Baltierra.

It has also happened to @TylerBaltierra and I and you are correct it feels so uncomfortable… — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) October 15, 2017

The ladies are right — it’s never okay to show up at a celebrity’s home, no matter how much a fan may want to.

