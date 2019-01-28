‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Week 2 Head of Household, Eviction Nominees Named

The Celebrity Big Brother house has a new HOH in Kato Kaelin—and he’s gunning for Tamar Braxton and Dina Lohan…or maybe Ryan Lochte.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of the CBS reality show’s second season, the famous witness in the O.J. Simpson murder case was named the second Head of Household after Lochte’s tenure in the place of power ended with the Olympian’s closest friend in the house, Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, getting evicted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That, plus former White House Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci being outed as a mole from the start, had the remaining celebrity competitors feeling uneasy going into their second week of competition.

“I’m shocked and I’m kind of sad…now I have to rethink my game strategy,” Lochte told the cameras. “And I’m just gonna come after them.”

It left Lindsay Lohan’s mom, also feeling out of the loop after she was the only person to vote to save Bennett, leading her to side with Lochte and actor Joey Lawrence, who declared early on he didn’t “believe” in making alliances.

For week two’s Head of Household competition, the celebrities’ endurance was tested as they attempted to hang on to a tilting rock concert themed platform for as long as possible, despite being pelted with sugar, Jell-O and beer cans.

In the end, the competition came down to Kaelin and wrestler Natalie Eva Marie, who made a deal that if she dropped, he would keep her safe in the upcoming eviction. It left some of the other houseguests feeling uneasy, however, as Kaelin had previously only shown allegiance to comedian Tom Green, keeping a low profile in the house during week one.

“Ryan makes a tempting offer, but he is the biggest threat in the house,” Kaelin said after Lochte tried to lure him into his alliance. “If I can take him out now, I just might do it.”

He was also considering putting up Braxton, slamming her as “messy” and calling her out for starting drama, or Lohan, who actively cheered against him during the competition.

After a messy fight between Braxton and Olympian Lolo Jones over a lack of trust in their alliance, the house, Kaelin ended up going with his gut, putting up Braxton and Lohan.

“I ain’t your maid, OK?” Braxton told the camera after being nominated, with Lohan added, “Don’t mess with Mama Lohan.”

But Kaelin implied that he was possibly trying to backdoor Ryan Lochte at the last minute, saying that the nominations weren’t “Lochte yet.”

Can the Veto competition change things up on the block? And who will be the second celebrity sent home?

The new season of Celebrity Big Brother will air over 13 episodes, with the finale airing on Feb. 13.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Monty Brinton /CBS