‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Says Goodbye to [Spoiler]

The latest Celebrity Big Brother elimination came with a lot of drama.

Actress Shannon Elizabeth was the third celebrity to leave the house.

At the beginning of Friday’s episode all signs were pointing to the contestants choosing to eliminate Elizabeth, with James Maslow also on the chopping block, but after a food-themed veto challenge, things changed.

Shortly before the veto challenge, James Maslow agrees to be loyal to the big alliance in the house led by Ross Mathews and Marisa Jaret Winokur, ensuring that he won’t be eliminated if he fails to win the veto.

For the power of veto competition, the Big Brother house backyard turned into a restaurant and contestants got to play one-by-one in a “dinner in the dark” experience. Contestants were to go through an obstacle course of food in the dark and turn on the light in the fastest time possible to win.

After a dark and disgusting adventure, Maslow won the power of veto, finishing the obstacle course in six minutes. Maslow got the power to save himself from the chopping block, and Ariadna Gutiérrez, as Head of Household, needed to put someone else up for elimination.

During the veto meeting, Gutiérrez chose to nominate Mark McGrath to be eliminated, with the plan still in place to vote Elizabeth out of the house.

“She (Elizabeth) overplayed her hand, and now she’s going home,” Omarosa Manigault said.

Elizabeth, knowing she would most likely go home, advised Maslow his strategy has to be to break the alliance between the remaining players.

With only Brandi Glanville voting for McGrath, Elizabeth was voted out of the house.

Following her exit, Elizabeth told host Julie Chen mentioned Glanville, Gutiérrez, Jaret Winoku and Mathews as the people she though betrayed, causing her to leave the house.

Elizabeth also revealed Mathews told her that the alliance was planning to evict her during Monday’s elimination before Keisha Pulliam Knight asked to be eliminated so she could return to her daughter.

“Why do you think he did that?” Chen asked.

“Uh, cause he wants my vote in the end,” Elizabeth said.

“Did it work?”

“No.”

Chen asked Elizabeth if she thought she overplayed in the beginning of the game.

“I’m not good at faking it except in the movies, sorry.”

Here’s how fans reacted to the news of Elizabeth’s departure.

Elizabeth will return Sunday, Feb. 25, along with other eliminated contestants Chuck Liddell and Pulliam Knight, to vote for the winner during the finale.

With Elizabeth out of the competition Maslow, Gutiérrez, Jaret Winokur, Mathews, McGrath, Glanville, Metta World Peace and Manigault will continue to compete for the grand prize of $250,000.

Celebrity Big Brother airs every other day at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.