‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Says Goodbye to Two Houseguests in Dramatic Fashion

Friday night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother was a rollercoaster ride that ended with two players leaving the game. Host Julie Chen Moonves announced that one of the celebrity contestants decided to leave the game of their own volition. But, they weren’t the only contestant to exit the house.

Before any of the week’s action could begin, Chen Moonves shared that Chris Kattan decided to leave the game. As depicted on Friday’s episode, Kattan could be seen struggling with life in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Eventually, he went to the Diary Room and voiced his intentions to leave. Production later tasked Head of Household Miesha Tate with delivering the news to her fellow houseguests. Following the announcement, production shared a video message that Kattan recorded for the houseguests before he left.

https://twitter.com/OsakaJoe3/status/1492330922410065922

“I think a lot of you know that this experience has been a difficult thing for me to do, and I know my departure seemed abrupt,” Kattan said. “But, I want you to know that each one of you has impacted my life so much.” He then addressed each of the houseguests individually and shared how much he enjoyed getting to know them. Kattan’s departure may not come as too much of a shock to fans. During Monday’s episode, the Saturday Night Live alum even told his fellow houseguests to evict him, as he was nominated for eviction alongside Olympian Mirai Nagasu. Ultimately, they didn’t heed his wishes and evicted Nagasu unanimously.

Fans first noted that Kattan appeared to have left the game on Wednesday. The live feeds were down for most of the day, presumably for the Power of Veto competition. When they came back, many of the houseguests, including Shanna Moakler and Todrick Hall, made references that indicated that Kattan had left. However, the news was not confirmed until Friday’s live show. As previously mentioned, the episode ended with another houseguest’s eviction.

Tate originally nominated Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey for eviction. Moakler ended up winning the Power of Veto and, despite what Tate urged her to do, she used the power to save Kressley. The professional fighter then had to name a replacement nominee, which ended up being Chris Kirkpatrick. The *NSYNC member wasn’t able to secure enough votes to stay but he still told Chen Moonves in his post-eviction interview that he enjoyed his experience on the show. So ultimately, while the week started with two “Chris K’s,” the house was down to none by the end of Friday’s episode. To find out what happens next, catch Celebrity Big Brother on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.