‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Contestants Already Hate Omarosa

Celebrity Big Brother just aired its first episode on Wednesday night, and the housemates already hate Omarosa Manigault.

Omarosa is best known as a contestant on The Apprentice‘s first season, appearing on other reality shows and recently working for the Trump administration.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aside from her political affiliations, celebs were not sure what to think of her notoriously confrontational personality.

TV personality Ross Matthews was the first to express his distaste. In a confessional interview, he said if there was one person he didn’t want to see in the Big Brother house, it was Omarosa.

American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth also seemed hesitant about rooming with Omarosa, but she ultimately hoped for the best aligned herself with her.

“Not quite sure how [rooming with Omarosa is] gonna go, bit I’m so excited to be here,” Elizabeth said.

Another contestant, Big Time Rush band member and Nickelodeon TV star James Maslow, did not even know who Omarosa was. He asked her “who she apprenticed for” and was taken aback when she told him it was Donald Trump.

However, Omarosa was randomly selected to be safe from the first eviction, so they will have to deal with her for at least another round.

Fans at home were also not fans of the Apprentice alum. Any time she appeared on onscreen, tweets were fired off about how awful they think she was.

“Oh surprise, surprise; trash bag Omarosa is safe,” viewer Marcel LeVasseur wrote. “Get her evicted quickly please!”

Another viewer added, “Omarosa has to be the center of attention. Girl. Chill.”

OMAROSA has to be the center of attention. Girl. Chill — Juan LaFonta (@DanniBris24) February 8, 2018

#CBBUS Oh surprise surprise Trash bag Omarosa Is safe.. Get her evicted quickly please!! — Marcel LeVasseur (@Frenchman123456) February 8, 2018

Can omarosa just like shut up, thanks — ‏ً (@dinkdjh) February 8, 2018

Celebrity Big Brother airs almost every night for the next three weeks at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Cliff Lipson