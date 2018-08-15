‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Controversial Contestant Gets Evicted First in Season Finale

The first Celebrity Big Brother houseguest to get evicted during the season finale was the most controversial: Omarosa Manigault.

She was finally evicted after Ross Mathews nominated her, and her fellow contestants voted to evict her instead of Ariadna Gutierrez.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ross, who was Omarosa’s rival throughout the season, won the first Head of Household competition of the night. He then nominated Omarosa and Ariadna for eviction, and the other remaining houseguests voted for Omarosa’s eviction. That left Ross, Ariadna, Marisa Winkour and Mark McGrath as the final four.

Omarosa came into the game after spending a year working for President Donald Trump in the White House as Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison. Before that, she was a reality TV villain thanks to her appearances on Trump’s The Apprentice and The Ultimate Merger.

During her time on the show, Ross continuously pestered Omarosa about her time in the White House, and these were often episode highlights. In Saturday’s episode, she compared the White House to a plantation. She also promised to write a book about her experiences in the Trump Administration.

“I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime,” she told the other houseguests. “He’s going to come after me with everything he has. Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire. So I’ll probably end up in court for the next… but I have to tell my truth. I’m tired of being muted. All the stuff that I just put on a shelf somewhere out of loyalty — I’ve been defending somebody for so long and I’m now I’m like ‘Yo, you are a special kind of f— up, and that special breed, they’re about to learn all about it.”

In an episode last week, she said people would be “begging” for Trump back as president if Vice President Mike Pence became POTUS.

“We would be begging for the days of Trump back, if Pence became president, that’s all I’m saying,” Omarosa said. “He is extreme. I’m Christian. I love Jesus. But he thinks Jesus tells him to say things that are like… I’m like ‘Jesus ain’t saying that.’ Scary.”

In her exit interview with Julie Chen, Omarosa said she was surprised she lasted so long. She also said this show gave her a chance to show people what she is really like when not on television.