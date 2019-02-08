‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Omarosa Makes Surprise Return

Celebrity Big Brother Season 1 player Omarosa Manigault Newman made a surprise return to the show during Thursday’s new episode.

The former White House staffer, who proved to be a strong competitor during the first season of the CBS competition series’ celebrity edition, surprised both viewers and the houseguests when she showed up to emcee the latest Head of Household competition.

“Omarosa is a freaking boss,” Lolo Jones told cameras after Manigault made her entrance. “She was one of my fave last season and seeing her just makes my day.”

“I’m so excited to host this competition because I am such a Big Brother superfan,” Manigault said. “But there’s a part of me that wishes I was competing.”

Manigault looked over as the houseguests competed in the competition, which later resulted in comedian Tom Green earning the latest title of Head of Household.

Celebrity Big Brother fans will remember Manigault participated in the first season of the series, shortly after she was let go of her position working on President Donald Trump’s administration.

The reality television star spent most of the season commenting on her time in the White House and making headlines in political and entertainment outlets.

Aside from her comments, Manigault was a serious player during her season and made it to the season finale episode. Ross Mathews finally evicted her, before Marisa Jaret Winokur ended up winning the whole season.

Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother enlisted former White House Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci as this installment’s equivalent to Omarosa, though his role on the show came with a twist.

Before the first elimination, Scaramucci revealed himself to be a false contestant. After being put on the chopping block the first week, the businessman revealed the twist and revealed a second veto competition for the week.

“The Big Brother house is just like my experience in Washington, you get judged quickly before people really know who you are, and you never get a second chance.”

In the end, actor Jonathan Bennett ended up being the first evicted houseguest. Other eliminated celebrities include Ryan Lochte, Joey Lawrence and Kato Kaelin.

After winning the HoH competition, Green was given the task to nominate two of the houseguests for eviction. At the end of the episode, Green chose to put Ricky Williams and Natalie Eva Marie up for eviction.

Celebrity Big Brother will air a two-hour special episode — featuring the season’s double eviction — Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.