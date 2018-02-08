[Spoiler] Named HoH on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Shannon Elizabeth is the first Head of Household on the first U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother…for now.

The American Pie actress was able to hold on to her massive hanging award show figurine the longest during Wednesday’s premiere, winning out against Big Time Rush musician and actor James Maslow in the show’s first physical competition.

But she might not hold onto her powers, which include immunity and the power to nominate the first evicted candidate, for long.

In the final moments of the show’s premiere, host Julie Chen revealed that the Big Brother gift bags given to all of the contestants could include a promotional t-shirt, or they could include the power to recast the Head of Household.

The contents of each star’s gift bags were not revealed on Wednesday’s episodes, but left Elizabeth feeling nervous about her victory.

Many fans were not a fan of the twist in a season already filled with twists.

Yeaaaah, leave it to @CBS to throw a completely unnecessary twist in Big Brother that ruins the game almost immediately. They never seem to understand what makes their game good to begin with. #CBBUS #CelebrityBigBrother — Mike⚡️Suszek (@mikesuszek) February 8, 2018

This overrule #HOH twist thing seems like a load of bullcrap. 🙄🙄🙄 #CBBUS #CelebrityBigBrother — MacArthur Dodd #TheAmazingRace30 (@masterfy24) February 8, 2018

Others thought it added a degree of excitement.

The first episode was already more entertaining than the last two season #CBBUS #CelebrityBigBrother #bbceleb — Christian 🦄 (@bbcumguzzler) February 8, 2018

Also in the house looking for the winning gift bag are Omarosa Manigault, Metta World Peace, Mark McGrath, Brandi Glanville, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Ross Mathews, James Maslow, Ariadna Gutiérrez, and Chuck Liddell.

Omarosa is guaranteed safety during the first elimination round after she was selected randomly for an immunity award, much to many fan’s frustration with the notorious reality TV diva.

After the season premiere, episodes of Celebrity Big Brother will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 8 and Friday, Feb. 9 with no episode on Saturday.

From then on, fans can catch the show on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with the exception of Saturday, Feb. 24.