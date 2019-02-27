‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Alum Ariadna Gutierrez Announces Engagement

It’s official! Celebrity Big Brother alum Ariadna Gutierrez and boyfriend Cedric Gervais are engaged.

The Colombian model, who was mistakenly crowned Miss Universe by Steve Harvey in 2015, shared a black and white photo of herself and Gervais with her massive diamond ring front and center.

“Mi prometido,” she wrote, which translates from Spanish to “My fiancé.” She added a red heart and diamond ring emoji to the caption.

She also shared a video of her engagement ring, zooming in on the massive sparkler and captioning it with a crying emoji and a heart emoji.

Gervais shared the same photo, also captioning it, “Mi prometida.”

On his Instagram Story, he posted a video of Gutierrez sitting in the passenger seat of his car showing off her new ring.

Fans were quick to congratulate the happy couple, leaving comments on both of their posts.

Gutierrez’s Celebrity Big Bother housemate Marissa Jaret Winokur, who ended up winning the show’s first season, wrote, “Omg omg congrats.”

“Omgggggggggggg omhgggggg,” wrote Indian actress Urvashi Rautela, who represented India at Miss Universe in 2015. “Congratulations to both. Loveeeee u bothhhhhh.”

The couple, who has been dating since the fall, first started posting photos with each other in September, when they both shared the same Instagram photo in western wear at a ranch in Colorado.

Gutierrez captioned the photo, “My cowboy,” while Gervais, a DJ and producer, captioned it, “Every cowboy needs a cowgirl.”

Since then, the two have shared plenty of selfies and photos of the other to alert fans that something big was going on.

Gutierrez frequently captions photos of Gervais as “My love” or “My life.”

In one photo from October, Gervais captioned a photo of the two of them, “Love is not finding someone to live with it’s finding someone you can’t live without.”

“The best love is the one that makes you a better person. Without changing you into someone other than yourself,” he captioned a photo of the two of them kissing during one of his DJ sets in January.

Gutierrez was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house on season 1 finale night alongside Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath. Winokur and TV personality Ross Mathews made it to the Final Two, where the evicted celebrity houseguests voted Winokur as the champion.

Celebrity Big Brother wrapped up its second season earlier this month, unanimously crowning Tamar Braxton as the first ever African American winner of Big Brother.

Big Brother Celebrity Edition has not yet been confirmed for a second season. Season 21 of Big Brother will return to CBS this summer.